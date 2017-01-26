Pilot killed in crash near Grand Lake identified

ZENA, Okla. - UPDATE - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that the pilot of a missing plane, who was flying from Zena, Okla., to Grove has been found dead in a crash three miles west of Highway 59 and Highway 127.

The Grove Sun reports Robert "Bob" Hudson, a local pilot and medical missionary, died in the crash.

OHP says he was only one on board.

GRDA Police report the plane was long overdue to land in Grove on Wednesday night; OHP and Delaware County authorities helping with search Grand Lake area.

Witnesses told investigators a plane was seen on a tree-line traveling away from Grand Lake and appeared to be having trouble gaining altitude.

The witnesses also said the plane was moving away from the lake.

The GRDA, OHP and Delaware County Sheriff's Office were looking for the lost plane on land and in the water in the area but darkness was making the task difficult.

A helicopter located the plane in a hay field to the east of the airport, according to the Grove Sun.

Hudson's body has been taken to the Oklahoma State medical examiner's office in Tulsa.

The plane took off from the airport in Zena, Okla., just a short hop from Grove.

