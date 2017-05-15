Phone scam targets grandparents with scare tactics to get money

CLAREMORE, Okla. -

Scammers are preying on Oklahoma's elderly.

People are calling your parents and grandparents, using scare tactics to get money. But now, they are using specific details to dupe your family.

For Loretta Ray, it was a mother's day nightmare.

"I was so so scared," Ray said. "I was just sick all day."

The 81-year-old was frightened after she said she received a call from who she thought was her grandson.

'He said 'Oh grandma,' He said 'I need your help,' he said "I've been in an accident.'"

It was a wreck, that the caller claims busted his lips and broke his nose. He also told her he was charged with a DUI, and needed money to make bail. Loretta was a little skeptical at first.

"I tell him, 'This don't sound like Timothy,'" Loretta said. "He said 'Well it's me grandma,' but he said 'I got stitches in my lip and I can barely talk.''

After that Loretta was sold.

"I just thought oh God, I've got to get to him some way, you know, to take care of him."

Little did Loretta know, her big heart was the target of a big scam.

"He said but we've got to have $1,900 and we'll release him today."

A separate caller then claimed to be Timothy's attorney, and tried to coax Loretta into sending money. Until the phone ran again. This time, the real Timothy was on the line.

"He said, 'Happy mother's day Grandma,' and I said 'Timothy are you ok? Was you in a wreck?"

Loretta knew then after speaking with her Grandson, the original call was a scam, so 2 Works for You made sure they never called her back again.

Our team made a phone call to the number Loretta saved. A man answered the line, pretending to be an attorney.

"Timothy Shannon is still here, we need to get his bond," the scammer said.

It was a fake bond, Loretta didn't need to pay. To keep him from bothering Loretta in the future, 2 Works for You decided to use his scare tactics against him.

After telling him that what he was doing was illegal, the scammer ended the phone call.

If you receive a call like this, it's suggested you call the local police department. You can always check with your local Better Business Bureau for scams occurring in your area.

