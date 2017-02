TULSA -- Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV while walking at 31st and Mingo.

Witnesses say the teenage boy was wearing a black shirt and basketball shorts when a White Tahoe type vehicle hit him and drove off.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition for surgery and was unconscious.

Near this area a mother called police about a missing autistic boy. The description of the boy matches that of the hit and run victim.

Investigators are still on scene.

