OWASSO - A homeowner allegedly kidnapped a door-to-door salesperson after holding the woman against her will for an hour and then chased after her in the nude, according to police reports.

Karan Rebitzke, who lives at 14308 E. 87th St. No., invited a salesperson into her home Thursday, and then started ranting maniacally about religion and God, the salesperson told police.

On a couple of occasions the salesperson tried to leave after becoming uncomfortable but she told police Rebitzke would not let her out and blocked the door.

When she finally did escape through the front door an hour after being held physically, the salesperson said Rebitzke chased after her completely in the nude.

Rebitzke finally went back in the house and slammed the door, officers say. When they arrived at the house, police say the woman opened the door and was still naked.

She slammed the door twice in officers' faces before they were able to take her into custody. She was taken to the Owasso Police Department, was booked and then transported to Tulsa County Jail.

