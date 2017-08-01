Owasso firefighter arrested, accused of molesting 13-year-old at birthday party

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. -- An Owasso firefighter was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child.



Casey Roe was arrested early Saturday morning in Owasso for the Osage County Sheriff’s Department.



A family said Roe molested their 13-year-old daughter at a birthday party at their home.



“I feel horrible because I was sitting at the kitchen table and my daughter is in the next room and this is happening,” the girl’s mother said.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said his deputies conducted interviews with people at the party at the time, the victim and Roe. They decided the claims were legitimate and arrested the Owasso firefighter.



The victim’s mother said her daughter was putting Roe’s infant daughter to sleep in a bedroom at the home where the party was being held. The 13-year old laid down in the same room as the child.



That is when the victim said Roe came into the room and took advantage of her.



“He started rubbing on her arm and started rubbing on her breasts and put his hands down her pants and was touching her,” the girl’s mother said.



The victim pretended to be asleep and tried to roll away from Roe in the bed.

"He kept grabbing her and grabbing her face and her throat and tried to turn her back around," the girl's mother said.

The girl started crying and she said Roe kissed her hand and left the room.



Not long after, a family member found the 13-year old crying in the corner of a bedroom. The girl told her family member what happened.



The girl’s mother said several people then confronted Roe.



“He ran out of the door and got in the car and was screaming out of a little crack in his window,” the woman said.



The victim’s family said they are sick to their stomach over what Roe did to their daughter. The mother said her daughter does not want anyone to touch her now, including hugs.



“She has always been such a nice, loving person and now she doesn’t want anyone around her,” the mother said.



Roe bonded out of jail about 24 hours after being arrested.



The girl’s family is disgusted that he was released. They fear he will use his position as a firefighter to get around more children.



“He can go to schools and do the things that firemen do at schools and I don’t think it is right,” the mother said.



Roe has been an employee at the Owasso fire department since February of 2012. The City of Owasso would not say if he was placed on any sort of administrative leave but did say he is a current employee at the department.



Roe is set to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment.

