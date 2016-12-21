Overturned truck on Highway 51, Broken Arrow Expressway, causing slow moving traffic

TULSA - Authorities are on the scene of an overturned truck and SUV on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Highway 169 interchange.

According to police, the accident was caused by a third vehicle that was merging onto Highway 169. The white SUV swerved to avoid hitting that vehicle but instead it struck the cement truck and caused both to roll over.

The driver of the cement truck and the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was issued a ticket.

The accident is in the eastbound lanes of the BA. Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire expect the scene to be cleared soon.

