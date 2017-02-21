12 percent toll increase to go into effect March 1, says Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has announced that a previously approved 12 percent toll rate increase for heavy trucks and passenger cars will take effect starting March 1.

There will be additional 2.5 percent increases in both 2018 and 2019 as well, officials said.

The price hike marks the first increase in turnpike toll rates since 2009, when rates were raised by 16 percent.

