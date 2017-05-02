ORU students help save bridge jumper

Fair
TULSA -- The right place at the right time. That's where one Oral Roberts University student says he was last Monday when a woman was about to jump off the 71st Street bridge.
"I pulled my truck over really quick and hopped out," ORU Senior Luke Widner said at the prayer garden at ORU.
"She was in a place where she didn't feel loved and cared for," Widner said.
Widner, who is a senior at ORU, was driving westbound on 71st Street when he saw a group of people holding on to someone at the edge of the bridge.
“The first three guys that already got there kind of had her pressed up against the fence, but I think they were kind of trapped," he said.
“All I could get out of my mouth was, ‘Don’t jump, don’t jump, don't jump,'" ORU senior Christi Sleiman said.
Sleiman called 911. Little did she know, her friend and fellow classmate was there.
“I just grabbed her right arm, and the cyclist who was there first got her left, and we just got her over the fence," Widner said.
It took all five minutes.
“I definitely think God was there," Widner said.
Five minutes to save a life.
“Being able to be a small part in showing her that there are people that love her and care for her and want to know her name," Widner said.
