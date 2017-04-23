One westbound lane on Creek Turnpike shut down near Memorial after police chase

TULSA - One westbound lane of Creek Turnpike near 91st and Memorial was shut down after a police chase that ended with one in custody.

Tulsa Police began a pursuit after a driver in a SUV failed to stop on a traffic violation. Authorities threw out stop sticks around 91st and Memorial. The driver's front two tires went flat and authorities took the suspect into custody on the Creek Turnpike at that location.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: