Man dies after shooting at Super Bowl party in north Tulsa Sunday night

TULSA -- Police have confirmed that a man shot during a Super Bowl party in north Tulsa Sunday night has died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was shot after answering the door at a home on the 2800 block of East 44th Place North.

According to police, the man was transported to the hospital where he later died. This is Tulsa's 8th homicide of 2017.

Shortly after the shooting, police spotted the suspect and took him into custody for questioning.

