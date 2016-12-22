Convicted felon in custody after standoff, fatal fire near Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla.---McIntosh County deputies say a convicted felon is in custody Thursday morning after a standoff and fatal fire at a home near Eufaula.

Deputies say first responders received reports of a fire just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. They found two bodies and a dog inside the burnt mobile home.

They say while crews were investigating the fire, 34-year-old Trevor Armstrong confronted law enforcement with a shotgun.

After a three-hour standoff, deputies say Armstrong was taken into custody. He'll be facing at least seven charges including first-degree arson, being in possession of methamphetamine and assaulting officers.

Armstrong has served time for convictions in McIntosh, Pittsburg and Muskogee county. Some of his convictions were possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm after former convictions of a felony, and second degree burglary.

