Man killed in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash in TU parking lot; Driver arrested

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 56°
TULSA -- A man was killed Saturday after the driver of an SUV struck him in a parking lot at the University of Tulsa.
The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on the TU campus at 6th and Delaware. The deadly crash occurred in a parking lot, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
Witnesses told police that a driver in a black or dark green SUV ran over a man, and then backed over him. The victim was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Witnesses were able to get the driver's tag number, and the driver was arrested.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: