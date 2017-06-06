On the 19th anniversary of her death, Dena Dean's family is hopeful her killer will be caught

TULSA -- On the 19th anniversary of her death, Dena Dean’s mother, Diana, has a new sense of hope about finding her daughter’s killer.



Dena Dean was last seen in the Town West Shopping Center parking lot. She was later found dead about three miles away.



With the introduction of the Cold Case Task Force in Tulsa County, Diana believes she will find out who is responsible.



“They are getting further along than we ever have and I think it will be solved,” Diana said.



Mike Huff, coordinator of the task force, said they sifted through 10 boxes full of data from previous detectives on the case. He said they are reviewing physical evidence to determine if new technology would produce new insights.



“If we didn’t think there was a possibility of an arrest, we are all smart enough to say we are wasting our time,” Huff said.



Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado referred to the task force as the “best of the best.”



“It’s been 19 years but it’s never too late and they can bring closure to this family,” Regalado said.



He believes they are very close in the case.



“I truly believe we have an idea from an investigative stand point who has been responsible for that, but right now we are lacking enough evidence to prosecute that case,” Regalado said.



But Huff said that is his main goal.



“Everything is being prepared with the goal of prosecution,” Huff explained. “We’re not just trying to close cases. We want to convict people with the murders they think they got away with.”



He said it is very satisfying to think the work of the volunteer task force could bring the family the answers they have wanted for so long.



“It does bring me a whole new sense of hope and it lets me know she hasn’t been forgotten,” Diana said.



Diana and her husband agree. They hope the 20th anniversary of Dena’s death is celebrating justice in her case.



Dena’s mother did say she believes there are people out there who know something about her murder but have not come forward.



If you have any information on Dena Dean’s death or any of the other cold cases in Tulsa County, call the task force’s tip line at 918- 894-9401.

