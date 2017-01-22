Oklahoma State University student, Andrew Steadley, found dead at apartment in Stillwater, Oklahoma

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Police are investigating after an Oklahoma State University Student was found dead in his apartment Friday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of South Knoblock Street around 5 p.m. Friday to investigate an unattended death.

Police say Andrew Steadley, 22, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his bed by roommates. Steadley was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say the cause of death is unknown, however; police say there was no evidence of foul play or other suspicious circumstances.

Stillwater Police are now awaiting a report from the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Following the death, the Oklahoma State Student Government Association released the following statement.

"Today our hearts are broken and we are all looking for answers. SGA Senator Andrew Steadley passed away yesterday at his home in Stillwater. He will be remembered by most for his quirky sense of humor and larger-than-life personality. We will remember Andrew for his dedication to the Oklahoma State University and his love for everyone he met here. It's in times like these that we must pull together and remember our dear friend and the legacy he left behind."

Oklahoma State University also released a statement Saturday.

"Oklahoma State University is saddened to learn of the death of one of its students. President Hargis and the university would like to extend its deepest sympathies to Andrew Steadley's family and friends during this difficult time. University Counseling Services is available to any student that may need assistance during this time of grief."

