OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has suspended Representative Dan Kirby's committee chairmanship.

McCall said Tuesday that he's waiting on the findings and recommendations from a special investigation committee.

Kirby publicly announced his intent to refuse to testify before the committee.

