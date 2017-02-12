Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by foster parents

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A federal report shows Oklahoma had more children abused or neglected by foster parents in 2015 than any state in the nation.

The report released in January by the Children's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows 150 cases of child abuse or neglect by Oklahoma foster parents during the year.

Oklahoma Department of Human Services spokeswoman Sheree Powell told The Oklahoman ( http://bit.ly/2lyktz3 ) that the number is too high and efforts are being made to bring it down.

DHS child welfare director Jami Ledoux said the statistics are more than a year old because of the time needed to gather and verify data. Ledoux said unverified data from two subsequent reporting periods show a reduction in the rate of children being maltreated while in state care.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: