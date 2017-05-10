Oklahoma House Democrats choose Steve Kouplen as next leader

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Democrats in the Oklahoma House have selected Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs as the leader of the chamber's minority party when Democratic Leader Scott Inman completes his final term in office next year.

Democratic spokesman Mike Ray said Wednesday that Kouplen, a rancher from east-central Oklahoma, was elected on Monday by the House's Democratic caucus.

Inman is a six-term state representative from Del City who cannot seek re-election due to term limits and is running for governor in 2018.

The 66-year-old Kouplen has represented House District 24 since 2009 and is term limited in 2020. He is currently the Democratic caucus chairman.

Republicans hold sizeable majorities in both the state Oklahoma House and Senate. There are currently 72 Republican House members and 26 Democrats with three vacancies in the chamber.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: