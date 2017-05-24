Oklahoma House approves parole bill for frail inmates
11:59 AM, May 24, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed a bill that would authorize paroles for medically frail inmates.
The Oklahoman reports the bill that passed with an 81-15 vote Tuesday initially would've allowed the Department of Corrections' executive director to place an inmate with a medical disability on the parole review docket for consideration for compassionate parole. Qualifying inmates would've had to be at least 50 years old and serving time for a nonviolent offense.
A conference committee amended the bill only to allow inmates serving time for five specific offenses to be eligible for the parole program. Those offenses include concealing stolen property, embezzlement, forgery, second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled or dangerous substance.