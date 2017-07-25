Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper hit by car dies

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who was hit by another OHP vehicle as died.

Lieutenant Heath Meyer was in critical condition after being it b another OHP vehicle two weeks ago.

He had just deployed stop sticks to slow down a suspect in a high-speed chase when two other troopers collided and stuck Meyer.

The driver from the chase was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

