Oklahoma girl wows judges, gets golden buzzer in 'America's Got Talent' premiere

An Oklahoma girl wowed the judges during the season premiere of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night.

Darci Farmer, a ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, wowed the judges with a performance of George Gershwin's song "Summertime," which has been covered by many artists.

She got the golden buzzer thanks to the performance, which means she advances to the live show.

Watch the full performance below:

