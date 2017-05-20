ODOT: Several roads closed across Oklahoma due to flooding
1:18 PM, May 20, 2017
2 hours ago
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced the closing of roads in several counties Saturday due to flooding.
FLOODING: Highway Closures Alert as of 1 p.m. Saturday. The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding: GRANT COUNTY SH-11 is closed at Pond Creek, Osage Creek and Cottonwood Creek about 7 miles west of Medford.
CHEROKEE COUNTY SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.
MCINTOSH COUNTY SH-9 is closed between the Indian Nations Turnpike and SH-52.
PITTSBURG COUNTY US-270 one half mile west of the Indian Nations Turnpike.
SH-63 from Haileyville west to Bache Rd.
ATOKA COUNTY SH-131 6 miles west of US-69. SH-31 west of McAlester from the industrial park to Haywood.
OKMULGEE COUNTY US-75 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass between 10th and 13th streets in the City of Okmulgee SH-16 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass in Beggs.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY SH-48 is closed one mile south of I-40 at the Canadian River bridge.
JOHNSTON COUNTY SH-4A a half mile north of Milburn.
COTTON COUNTY SH-5B near Temple.
REMEMBER: • Use caution in work zones as lanes already may be narrowed with little room to correct errors; • Use caution if you see pooled water as other drivers may cause sprays when hitting these areas; • Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed; and • If you see high water, do not enter and turn around.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.