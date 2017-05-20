ODOT: Several roads closed across Oklahoma due to flooding

1:18 PM, May 20, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced the closing of roads in several counties Saturday due to flooding.

FLOODING: Highway Closures Alert as of 1 p.m. Saturday.
The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding:
GRANT COUNTY
SH-11 is closed at Pond Creek, Osage Creek and Cottonwood Creek about 7 miles west of Medford.

CHEROKEE COUNTY
SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.

MCINTOSH COUNTY
SH-9 is closed between the Indian Nations Turnpike and SH-52.

PITTSBURG COUNTY
US-270 one half mile west of the Indian Nations Turnpike.

SH-63 from Haileyville west to Bache Rd.

ATOKA COUNTY
SH-131 6 miles west of US-69.
SH-31 west of McAlester from the industrial park to Haywood.

OKMULGEE COUNTY
US-75 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass between 10th and 13th streets in the City of Okmulgee
SH-16 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass in Beggs.

OKFUSKEE COUNTY
SH-48 is closed one mile south of I-40 at the Canadian River bridge.

JOHNSTON COUNTY
SH-4A a half mile north of Milburn.

COTTON COUNTY
SH-5B near Temple.

REMEMBER:
• Use caution in work zones as lanes already may be narrowed with little room to correct errors;
• Use caution if you see pooled water as other drivers may cause sprays when hitting these areas;
• Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed; and
• If you see high water, do not enter and turn around.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.


 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top