New online screening tool could help identify mental illness

TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa community leaders are giving back by giving first responders a helping hand when it comes to mental health.

Now for the first time, law enforcement is using the power of the internet for early mental illness and substance abuse detection.

The goal is to reduce incarceration – particularly in Tulsa County.

A click of the mouse and a few questions...all designed to keep thousands out of jail.

Jill Young with Family and Childrens' Services is arming deputies, paramedics...even court employees with FRScreens.com – designed to recognize when someone could be battling addiction or mental illness.

“They can actually access the information through their device, whether that's a phone or an iPad, and it lists a series of questions the first responder can go through with the individual,” said Young.

From there, help is at their fingertips.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office helped create the software as part of the “Tulsa Stepping Up Initiative” and the Inside-Outside Collaboration of Justice.

It's law enforcement made smarter...a tool that ultimately puts help in the hands of those who need it the most.

“It's a pretty incredible on a zero budget,” said Young.

FRScreens.com is up and running now.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department are all utilizing the site.

Officers do get mental health CLEET hours for training.

Tulsa Police will also begin the program in the next few months.