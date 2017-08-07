National Weather Service: Three tornadoes tore through Green Country Sunday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a total of three tornadoes tore through Green Country early Sunday morning.

The first tornado, an EF2, touched down in Tulsa at 1:19 a.m. and traveled nearly seven miles. The second tornado struck Broken Arrow at 1:27 a.m. and was given an EF1 rating.

The third and final tornado, rated as an EF1, hit Oologah around 1:32 a.m. and traveled about 4.5 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes caused massive damage to the Tulsa area and sent more than two dozen people to the hospital.

