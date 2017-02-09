My Fit Foods closes Tulsa locations, notifies customers on Facebook

TULSA - Effectively immediately, My Fit Foods has closed its Tulsa area locations.

In posts on two different My Fit Foods Facebook pages, location general managers explained to customers their doors were closing. The posts were made Wednesday.

Customers have been told to contact the corporate office for information about refunds for their accounts and gift cards.

My Fit Foods was located on Cherry Street and on Memorial between 101st and 111th.

The message on the Facebook page for the Cherry Street location:

Well Tulsa thank you for supporting us over the years and a big thank you from me, Jordan H. (Nutrition Coach/General Manager) for making the last couple of months really enjoyable. My Fit Foods Tulsa is effectively closed. Sorry to let you all know this way but I wasn't given much time myself. From the bottom of my crew and I hearts we will miss you all and are grateful to have met such wonderful people!!

The message on the Facebook page for the Memorial Dr. location:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that without warning or explanation we were notified at 9:00pm last night that both Tulsa stores effective immediately are closed. I want to thank everyone who came in as walk in customers and as clients. I appreciate the relationships we formed in this time. I understand many of you have either fit fund accounts and or gift cards. I highly encourage you to reach out to the coorporate office in Austin Texas for an immediate refund. They can be reached at 512.400.0600. Again thank you for entrusting me and my staff with your healthy meals. We encourage you to keep striving to be healthy in food and in fitness.

Thanks,

James.

Only California and Texas are listed on the My Fit Foods website when searching for locations.

