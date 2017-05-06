Psychic intuition helps solve murder case, says investigator with Muskogee County Sheriff's Office

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- The remains of a woman found encased in concrete under a manhole shocked a community in 2011.

What was even more shocking was the tip that led investigators to the scene of the crime nearly 12 years later.

For more than a decade a town mourned for a woman who never came home in 1999.

Years crept by, and still nothing. Investigators leads ran cold, but their hope never died.

"Any time we had free time, we'd try to work on the case,” said Deputy Investigator Faye Banks with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remained a mystery for 12 years before it was solved, and looking back, one tip received by an investigator held a vision of promise to solve the case.

"We did receive information that the body would probably be found in relation to being under concrete,” said Banks.

The person giving the tip went into even more detail. "The person giving the information said it had to do something with either a septic tank, sewer system, water, or something similar to that.”

Remarkably, the woman’s body was found inside a manhole encased in concrete. "When we did get a break in the case it was true."

Investigator Faye Banks can’t explain it, but says the person claimed to have a vision or a dream about the woman’s remains.

"In this line of work, I don't know what, if there isn't something out there that people do see visions and stuff, I mean I'm open to it."

But how exactly do these types of visions work, and are tips such as these always reliable?

Investigators say it’s important to follow all leads no matter how bizarre. Local intuitive readers agree.

"Mediums are just fantastic at discovering how someone passed generally,” said Rhonda Selig, owner of Earth and Soul.

To understand the process better, 2 Works for You joined the team at Earth and Soul to explain the nature of psychics.

"Some people get their information through dreams, and they can't ignore it."

"It's very similar to when you get a memory of somebody in your mind,” said Whitney Price, Intuitive Reader.

Expect those with intuitions usually have no relation to the person or incident they are seeing.

Readers say visions can be so strong, it forces them to act. For those who are skeptical, there is something readers want you to know.

"We are here to help. And a lot of times it is closure someone needs especially someone dealing with a loved one who has passed, sometimes it's a healing journey they are on and they need help with."

Closure, much like the family of the missing woman found. For Muskogee investigators, seeing was believing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: