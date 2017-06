MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A Muskogee elementary school teacher was arrested for child abuse on June 8, according to an arrest report.

37-year-old Daniel Watson, a sixth grade teacher at Irving Elementary, was arrested on a child abuse complaint after allegedly spanking his girlfriend’s autistic 4-year-old son, leaving him bruised.

According to an arrest report, Watson spanked the young boy three separate times because he would not stay in bed.

In the arrest report, Watson told authorities “I didn’t mean to hurt him” while explaining the spankings.

Watson was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

