MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- A Muskogee County deputy is home recovering after he was attacked and knocked unconscious just after midnight Friday.

Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier said his deputy called into dispatch that he was going to get out with a suspicious SUV with no license plates parked in the middle of Wainwright Rd near 174th.

Sheriff Frazier said the deputy didn't even get to the driver's door when the driver got out.

He said the driver failed to comply with the deputy's commands to get back into his car.

Frazier said the deputy was attacked, beaten and knocked unconscious.

A few minutes after the initial call into dispatch, the sheriff said the deputy got the on radio and said he was assaulted by two black males and that he lost consciousness.

Sheriff Frazier said the deputy was able to tell dispatchers the SUV took off driving west on Wainwright Rd.

Other law enforcement agencies and investigators arrived on the scene to help.

Sheriff Frazier says the black male driver has a distinctive scar underneath his eye and is 6-feet tall with a stocky build.

The sheriff noted passenger in the SUV that drove away was also described as a black male.

The sheriff said the suspect's SUV is described as a dark-colored late model Ford Expedition with no license plates.

"We won't sleep until we uncover who's done this to our deputy," said Frazier.

EMS transported to deputy to Muskogee Hospital and is now home resting.

