Muskogee Police investigating body found north of DHS building Saturday
9:34 AM, Jul 8, 2017
9 mins ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Muskogee Police Department says a body was found Saturday morning near DHS building; no signs of trauma.
According to officer Lincoln Anderson, there are few details at the moment but confirmed that the man's body was found near 727 S. 32nd St. in Muskogee just north of the Department of Human Services facility.
He said investigators are on scene and have not reported that is a suspicious death at this point.
The Medical Examiner's Office will now determine the cause of death.