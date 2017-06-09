MUSKOGEE - Millions of dollars in funding for road projects and the sheriff’s office are at stake in Muskogee County.



Early voting started Thursday to extend a half-cent sales tax.

Each year Muskogee County collects $3-million from the half-cent tax.

Half goes to the sheriff’s office, the other half is divided up for the three county commissioner districts.

Without a tax, cars like cruiser bought more than a decade ago could still be on the road full time.

Sheriff Rob Frazier says if a tax renewal vote fails, his department staffing and response time would be cut in half.



"With today’s day and age with the capacity of the jail, the amount of people we have coming into the courthouse, the amount of people we have in the county that we’re answering calls, it would be catastrophic for us to have to do that,” said Frazier.



Voters will have the opportunity to vote for or against renewing the measure.

General voting is next Tuesday for Muskogee County voters.

