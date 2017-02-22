Homemade explosive device dismantled in Sperry; 1 in custody

SPERRY -- Multiple police agencies responded Tuesday night after a homemade explosive device was found in Sperry.

The investigation was near 200 West Birch Place. The Sperry Police Department, Tulsa Police Department's bomb squad, Sperry Fire Department, Country Corner Fire Department, FBI and ATF all responded.

Sperry police said officers were searching a vehicle when they found the device in the trunk.

Some residents were evacuated as a safety measure, officials said.

Crews successfully dismantled the device and placed one person in custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: