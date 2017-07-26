Mother Road Market coming to corner of 11th and Lewis in Tulsa

TULSA -- A development plan for a new community food destination at 11th and Lewis in Tulsa was announced Wednesday.

Mother Road Market, a $5.5 million project announced by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, will showcase local food through a 640 square-foot space to house restaurant pop-ups. There will be also be 17 shops, a bar, an indoor/outdoor seating area, children's activities, special event space.

$5.5M Mother Road Market coming to 11th and S Lewis. Community food destination modeled after @kitchen66tulsa. @LobeckTaylorFF @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/D871gktdxJ — Brian Sanders (@BrianKJRH) July 26, 2017

The market, which will be in the historic 1939 Scrivner-Stevens Grocery building, is aimed to connect entrepreneurs, restaurants and tourists along Route 66.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate two decades of community engagement by announcing this groundbreaking project that Tulsans and tourists alike will be able to enjoy,” said CEO Elizabeth Frame Ellison. “LTFF has demonstrated commitment to building an ecosystem for Tulsa’s food entrepreneurs, as seen through the implementation of Kitchen 66. After seeing Kitchen 66 grow so rapidly, we knew we were ready to take this next step in building Tulsa’s food community.

Over the past 20 years, LTFF has committed over 20 million dollars in grants to over 100 grantees. Each of these grantees and partners made a positive mark in our community. It truly is a family foundation with our four board members, Bill, myself, Elizabeth and Molly - and we like to think that our grantees and partners become part of our extended family,” said Kathy Taylor, founding board member. “Mother Road Market is certain to help us continue our legacy of improving the city we love.”

The Tulsa staple Andolini's is expected to join the market as an anchor tenant.

The LTFF hopes its investment in the establishment of the market will help reinvigorate the Route 66 corridor down 11th Street.

It is set to open in spring 2018.

“Mother Road Market not only aspires to be a local community cornerstone, but also a catalytic pilot to revitalize Route 66 and continue to inspire residents and tourists alike with the spirit of the Mother Road,” said Ellison. “It will be a place where all people can come shop, taste, and experiment with something new -- and have the chance to connect with the personal story behind the entrepreneur serving them. It’s not just about amazing food – it’s about connectivity.”

