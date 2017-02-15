Mother of Terence Crutcher's children arrested on drug complaint

TULSA -- The mother of Terence Crutcher's children, Frenchel Johnson, 39, was arrested Tuesday on a drug complaint.

According to the police report, Johnson was found barely responsive in a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash near an off ramp of Highway 11 and Apache Street.

Officers said there was a strong chemical odor in the vehicle. They found a PCP test kit and a portion of a cigarette which tested positive for PCP.

Johnson was transported to the hospital and then arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of possession of a controlled drug.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: