Mother arrested after baby drowns in mop bucket

TULSA -- A Tulsa woman has been arrested after her child died in March after being found face-down in a mop bucket containing water.

Heather Freeman, 26, was arrested for child neglect.

Police say they were called to the Sandy Park apartments on March 6. Freeman told police she gave the 8-month-old a bottle, placed him in a bed next to hers and fell asleep.

When she woke up, Freeman says she found the baby face-down in the bucket. The infant was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Freeman is being held on $250,000 bond.

