Midtown home heavily damaged by fire

Tulsa, Okla--

Firefighters responded to a midtown home early Monday morning for a large fire.

Crews arrived at the scene near East 4th Street and South Sheridan around 2:00 AM.

They found heavy flames coming from the home when they arrived.

At this point, there is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

