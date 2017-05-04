Midtown home a total loss after fire

Fair
HI: 69°
LO: 50°
Tulsa--
A home near 11th & S. Lewis is a total loss after an early morning fire Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:45 AM.
They say flames were shooting from the house when they arrived.
Crews say the furnace burned through the floor, causing the fire and smoke damage.
They say the owner wasn't home at the time of the fire.
