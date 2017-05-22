McAlester woman survives attempted abduction after men try to pull her into truck

MCALESTER -- It was a terrifying situation for one McAlester woman after she was left covered in blood on the side of the road.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating after Brittany Mickle reported two men tried to drag her through the window of their truck, causing her to fight for her life.

It was a road near Lake McAlseter that Mickle found herself hiding in bushes on Saturday, with blood running down her neck, arm and leg. Off in the distance she could see a red pick up, speeding away.

It was a road Mickle had walked a hundred times.

“I never imagined to think that somebody will pull over and try to take somebody like that,” Mickle said. “This used to be one of my favorite spots growing up as a kid and I feel like that's ruined.”

She said being back where it all happened feels like a living nightmare.

“I can't even go at home and sit on my front porch without worrying someone will come down the road and pull me off the front porch,” Mickle said.

It was a seemingly normal night turned horrific on Saturday as Mickle walked a short distance down to the lake dock. That's when she said a red truck spotted her and rolled down the window.

“They were here for a good minute asking me over and over again, ‘Jjust get in the car we'll give you a ride.’ I told them over and over ‘I’m not walking that far and don't need help.’”

And then the worst happened. Mickle said the man in the truck grabbed her left arm and placed his hands around her neck. She said she remembers him holding onto her arm as the car began to drive away, dragging her with it.

She said half of her torso was inside the truck as she began clawing the man with her nails.

“I just kept thinking what am I going to do? It’s in slow motion,” Mickle said.

Mickle said the thought of death, or worse, forced her to fight, releasing her from the apparent predators grasp. She then staggered to nearby bushes, hidden from danger.

“I’m lucky,” she said. “There's so many girls that are missing in this town and I was going to be one of them and probably be in a ditch somewhere, but I’m not.”

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, taking this matter very serious, applauding Mickle’s strength.

“In my opinion she did a great job of fighting him off and at the same time getting a description of the guys,” Sheriff Chris Morris said.

Evidence of that night remains on Mickle’s body in the form of scrapes and cuts., while her potential abductors are nowhere to be found.

Until they are, Mickle has some advice to women.

“No woman is safe walking alone anywhere. No matter if you've walked it a hundred times,” Mickle said. “Anything can happen to anybody.”

She suggests arming yourself with mace, or any other type of defense if you decide to walk alone.

She describes the suspects as two men, one heavy set with blonde hair, and the other as thin with no teeth and a tattooed sleeve on his arm.

She said they were driving an old red chevy truck, that appeared to be rusted.

Mickle shared her experience on Facebook and received thousands of shares across the country.

