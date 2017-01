MANNFORD, Okla. -- A Mannford family is devastated after they said their dog was killed and thrown over a fence.

Cadence Hess jumps to forget that her best friend is gone.

"We always went on walk's to my Papa's house," said Cadence Hess of her 6-year-old bulldog, Jack.

"He knew if I was sick or I had a bad day because if I was crying or anything he always curled up in my lap," the 10-year-old said. "He was a big dog so I couldn't hardly breath."

Jack disappeared Jan. 2. Hess helped her mother make more than 300 flyers. She even spent her snow day looking for her four-legged friend.

"On my lunch break, I would drive around and in my mind I just knew he would come home," Cadence's mother Kristin Moody said.

But Moody said he never did. She says Jack was found Sunday at home just a few miles away. Moody says he was thrown over a fence and found by the homeowner in a pile of leaves.

"I don't think they gave him food or water," Moody said. "I think he was dehydrated. He was dying. I believe the gash happened when they threw him over the fence."

"I can't talk about all the fun things we did together because there are so many," Hess said.

His pink collar hangs on a wooden cross, something Cadence Hess can look at as she jumps.

"You can't replace him," Hess said. "There's only one of him."

Moody says she called Mannford Police. She says she told officers there wasn't surveillance video or pictures of the incident, making it hard for police to investigate.

