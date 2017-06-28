Former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler's daughter arrested for drug possession
12:16 PM, Jun 28, 2017
MANNFORD, Okla. -- The daughter of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler was arrested early Wednesday morning for drug possession.
Lisa Kepler, 21, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
An officer pulled over the vehicle Kepler was riding in after the officer noticed the driver was speeding.
After searching the vehicle using a K9 unit, police discovered several pipes used to smoke marijuana, a small bag of marijuana and a pill identified as Alprazolam.
Both Kepler and the driver of the vehicle claimed that the marijuana and paraphernalia was theirs.
Kepler was arrested and booked into the Mannford City Jail.
Kepler’s father, Shannon Kepler is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Lake. Shannon Kepler is heading into his third trial. The previous two trials both resulted in mistrials.