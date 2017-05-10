Tulsa Police found man with stab wounds at N. Boston Place

TULSA, Okla. - Homicide detectives are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa.

Police responded to the scene on North Boston Place near East Tecumseh Street around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the driveway with stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

There's no word on the victim's identity, or any potential suspects at this time. The state medical examiner will be investigating the cause of death.

Investigators say this is not related to an earlier stabbing on North Boston late Tuesday night.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: