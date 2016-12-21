TULSA -- Police have made an arrest in connection to Tuesday's homicide in west Tulsa.

Fugitive Warrants detectives located Andrew McGee, 27, and arrested him for first-degree murder.

Tulsa Police say the shooting happened in front of a house on the 1400 block on West Admiral at 5:42 p.m.

According to police, Joshua Farrar, 35, was shot in the abdomen after an altercation. Police say after the shooting, McGee sped away in a green Jeep.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to emergency personnel. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

This is Tulsa's 80th homicide of 2016.

