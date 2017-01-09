Man goes missing for nearly a week, Police in Jay, Oklahoma searching for Christopher Teel

JAY, Okla. -- Police are searching for a missing Jay man who family members say vanished nearly a week ago.

Police say 33-year-old Christopher Teel was staying with his aunt for a few nights before he went missing.

Teel's family says his aunt realized he was missing when she got up for work. Police say Teel left all his belongings and most likely left with only the clothes on his back.

A witness told family members they saw a man, believed to be Teel, smoking a cigarette and getting into a car the same day he disappeared.

Teel's family says Teel had just been released from prison after serving a six year sentence. They say he was having a difficult time adjusting back into society, but they say his disappearance is unusual.

"We just want to know that he's alive and that he's well and he's safe. That's all that matters to us right now. Somebody's out there that's seen him somewhere, they've had to," said Amy Teel-Brewster, Teel's aunt.

Teel has a 9-year-old daughter family members say he would never leave behind. Teel was last seen in a black long-sleeve shirt, jeans and a Black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Teel's whereabouts is asked to call the Jay Police Department at 918-253-4277.

