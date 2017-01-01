Man dies after shooting in west Tulsa at Riverview Park Apartments Sunday

TULSA -- One man has died and a woman is injured after a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Authorities say both victims were shot at the Riverview Park Apartments.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man later died from the injuries.

The woman found shot was transported to the hospital where she is expected to be okay.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happed, but say a disturbance between the people living at at the apartment is what led to the shooting.

A resident at the complex says knowing the type of crime happening near her home makes her fearful for her life.

“It’s bad, we shouldn’t have to live in fear, even though it’s housing I know you shouldn’t expect the best of the best living out here, but you shouldn’t have to live in fear either," says Tayler White.

Police are now searching for two men and a woman they say are suspects in the shooting death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

