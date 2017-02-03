Man's vehicle collides with train engine, he blames lights

OWASSO - A Bristow man's vehicle and a train engine collide in Owasso; man claims road was blocked and the warning lights weren't flashing.

"It's totaled," Scott Cosper said.

Cosper is picking through the pieces of a nightmare.

"The train lights weren't working and I didn't see the train until I was probably 20 or 30 feet from it," he said. "I locked up the brakes and hit it."

He says he was on his way to work and had two friends in his car with him. Cosper says luckily no one was hurt.

"There was three engines, I hit the middle engine," he said. "Right there in the middle of the line. You couldn't miss it."

Cosper says he's driven the same route to work for the past two years. He says he normally notices the lights on if a train is coming, but he says that wasn't the case Wednesdayt night.

"I think they should always check them lights daily," he said. "Not just once a month or whenever because anyone could have a wreck."

Railroad maintenance crews worked throughout the day. 2 Works for You called the railroad and asked if they were fixing the lights, but our questions weren't answered. Cosper is considering filing a lawsuit against the railroad company.

"Last night was the first time I'd seen it not work," Cosper said.

Thursday afternoon a 2 Works for You crew heard the signal and noticed a train coming, and saw the flashing lights.

As Cosper takes reflects on memories of his $7,000 Pontiac to his new car, he says he is glad it wasn't his life.

"It was just one of them freak accidents," Cosper said.

The Owasso Police Department is still working on the report and have not released the cause of the crash.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: