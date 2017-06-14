Man bound over for trial in the death of 19-year-old Kelsey Tennant

TULSA - Gregory Epperson was bound over Tuesday for a trial in the killing of 19-year-old Kelsey Tennant in March. Arraignment has been set for July 6 before Judge Doug Drummond.

Tennant died after Tulsa police said Epperson broke into her apartment near 65th and Mingo and strangled her.

Family members are choosing to focus on how Tennant lived her life rather than the tragic way it ended.

Tennant's older sister, Courtney Jefferson, said she had a sassy, stubborn side with the most contagious smile and laugh.

"Everybody who met her never had a negative thing to say about her," Jefferson said. "She loved so many people, and was loved by so many people."

Jefferson also described her sister as adventurous and selfless. Tennant loved riding on four-wheelers and go-karts, according to Jefferson. Her giving spirit also came out when Tennant took care of her two-year-old nephew and when she worked to help children during her many mission trips over the years.

"She was a special person," Jefferson said. "Anybody that had the opportunity to meet her was very blessed."

