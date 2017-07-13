Man arrested for throwing hot grease on sister

TULSA -- A Tulsa man was arrested after police say he threw hot grease on his sister.

According to an arrest report, Donald Ray Brown, 29, was frying chicken when his sister began giving him a hard time.

The arrest report states that “He got tired of her and took the hot grease and threw it on his sister.”

The woman was transported to the hospital and treated for burns. Brown was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

