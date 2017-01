TULSA - A man was arrested Friday by the Tulsa Police Department; more than six years after the court issued an arrest warrant for first-degree rape of a minor and lewd molestation.

According to court records, the 6-year-old girl and her mother were living in the same home as William Henry Wallace, 24, in west Tulsa in July of 2010 when the alleged assaults occurred.

The probable cause affidavit filed on April 13, 2012 claims Wallace went into the living room where the victim was sleeping to watch cartoons.

A Tulsa County sheriff's investigator said Wallace moved the girl from the couch to an air bed on the floor and forced her to touch his private parts, then attempted to sexually assault her.

Wallace was booked into the Tulsa jail at about 11 a.m. Friday. Police say they picked him up on a warrant.

