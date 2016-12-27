FOYIL, Okla - - A man allegedly duct-taped around his girlfriend Tuesday morning, choked her into unconsciousness, threatened suicide-by-cop and then fled the scene.

A Rogers County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said this all happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday off of Highway 66 and E. 410 Road near Foyil.

According to the RCSO, the suspect has been identified as Shannon Richmond, 44, and is believed to be driving a grey 2004 Kia Forte and could be heading to the Oklahoma City area. License tag number of the car is Oklahoma 626MPB.

The woman was conscious and talking before being transported to a Rogers County hospital, according to RCSO.

