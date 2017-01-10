Man accused of jumping into backseat of unmarked TPD car in custody, allegedly threatened officer

TULSA - Tulsa police took a man into custody Monday night after he allegedly jumped into the backseat of an unmarked police car and threatened an officer.

Officers responded to the QuikTrip near I-44 and South Harvard around 7:15 p.m. They say Cpl. D. Filak requested assistance over the radio after Anthony Haley opened the unlocked rear driver's side door, got in the backseat and refused commands to get out.

Police say Filak first saw Haley pacing behind his vehicle as he left the QuikTrip store. They say Haley jumped into the backseat as Filak was backing up to drive away from the store.

While Haley was in the backseat, police say he asked Filak to "take me with you" and started punching his fist into his hand. They say Filak felt threatened and called for assistance.

Officers say they briefly evacuated the store as they took Haley into custody in case he ran inside. The store resumed normal operations moments later.

Police say they called for EMSA to take Haley to the hospital to be evaluated. They say he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant. They also say they did not find any weapons on Haley.

Officers say Filak was driving an unmarked, city-issued police car and wearing a Class B uniform with police insignia on it at the time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

