Local church vandalized with obscenities overnight

TULSA - A house of God spray painted with obscenities after vandals struck overnight.



The Pastor at Cornerstone Hispanic Church said the offensive language tainted their place of worship, and now the church is left to clean up the mess.



This is the third time within a month this church has been the victim of vandals. The words and symbols spray painted on the building are hurtful to this community and the church just wants it to stop.



It’s a place where the lost can be found.



“They come with their families to praise God and a time to get close to God,” Jose Alfonso, Pastor at Cornerstone Hispanic Church said.



The doors of this church are open to everyone.



“We try to help the community, the Latino community, and also we have a lot of biracial couples that come here and worship God,” Alfonso said.

But within the past couple of weeks, an unwelcome visit stained the church walls.



“It’s very sad, you know, that means that these people need God,” Alfonso said.



Cornerstone’s pastor was greeted by vulgar language and a middle finger this morning as he arrived to work. He said if the disrespect was intended for him, the vandals missed their mark.



“They don't do that to the church, they do that to God,” Alfonso said.



And this isn't the first time.



“Our church van was vandalized twice and we came this morning and saw this,” the pastor said.



Why this church is a clear target remains a mystery. Within the last 17 years nothing like this has happened until now.



The hands of those who built this church, now work to wash away the hate. And although this crime is hurtful, the church isn't holding a grudge.



“I would say that the lesson is that the same way that Jesus Christ forgave us, we have to forgive,” Alfonso said.



Compassion is now given to those who defaced a place of worship, however, a police report has been filed. Cornerstone wants other churches to be aware of these vandals. It said it is now considering the purchase of security cameras.

