Red-tailed hawk nests on KJRH tower; Egg hatched April 19

TULSA -- April the giraffe has had her baby, now it's Ruby's turn. One of the eggs hatched Wednesday. 2 Works for You caught a glimpse of the red-tailed hawk nesting on our tower in late March.

Follow Ruby in our blog below.

April 22: Ruby is fighting off the windy and cool conditions and waiting on the next egg to hatch.

April 21: Ruby weathered the storm Friday and protected her nest.

April 20: We caught a glimpse of the baby hawk when Ruby left to get more twigs for the nest. Check it out in this video clip. Ruby returns about 19 seconds into the video.

April 19: It looks like there's a new hawk in town! One of Ruby's eggs hatched Wednesday evening during our 6 p.m. newscast.

April 18: It was a foggy start to the day, but Ruby didn't seem bothered by it or the cooler temperatures.

April 17: Ruby looks settled in after the storms early Monday, but we noticed she only has two eggs now instead of three.

April 14: We were watching when the hawks made the "nest switch." One returned to the nest and sat in front of our camera for a few seconds before taking over sitting on the eggs. If you missed it, you can watch it in this clip:

April 13: Ruby didn't seem to be bothered by the rain swept through Green Country late Thursday afternoon.

April 11: Ruby seemed to enjoy the cooler temperatures and mild breeze up on the tower Tuesday. If you were watching the live stream around 2:30 p.m. you would have seen that the hawks' caught a squirrel.

April 9: Ruby nested in the sun Saturday, undeterred by strong winds.

April 5: Strong winds moved in Wednesday, but Ruby seemed quite content up in her nest.

April 4: Ruby and the eggs had to deal with a late afternoon hail storm and rain that came through the metro Tuesday.

April 3: Ruby is making out like The Mamas & the Papas - Monday, Monday, so good to me. Monday mornin´, it was all I hoped it would be

March 31: Ruby seemed quite content with the slightly warmer temperatures that moved into Green Country Friday.

March 30: It was a much cooler day, but Ruby didn't at all seem bothered by the wind and cooler temps.

March 29: Ruby had to deal with a storm that brought rain and some gusty winds early Wednesday.

March 28: Spring has officially arrived! Tuesday, a 2 Works for You crew discovered Ruby nesting on our tower cam.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: